Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $43.28 Million as Share Value Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.0175 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0625. About 101,482 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 117,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 702,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.88 million, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $10.6 during the last trading session, reaching $255.32. About 10.05 million shares traded or 33.32% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 188,070 shares to 888,010 shares, valued at $56.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (Prn) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose Company Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.72% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Financial Counselors has 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,281 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsc LP owns 3,153 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 1,022 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tanaka Capital Mgmt has invested 1.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.23M shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs And Co Ca owns 797 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp owns 350,098 shares. Kansas-based First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) reported 0.08% stake.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 100,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $68.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 524,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).