Lee Enterprises (LEE) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Position; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Decreased Position by $493,000 as Market Value Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 66,787 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 63,109 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.57 million for 21.26 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 410 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 35,006 shares. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 105,766 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 4,428 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 229,406 shares. New South Capital Mngmt holds 274,256 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 914,885 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 139,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Tudor Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,056 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:AIG) by 19,800 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 152,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.