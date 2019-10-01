Lee Enterprises (LEE) Market Value Declined While Cannell Capital Has Increased Its Holding; National Asset Management Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $507,032 as Stock Rose

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 454,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 102,098 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 14,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 5.13 million shares traded or 33.02% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 39,395 shares to 643,040 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,506 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney has 1.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 117,895 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt owns 3,250 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.88% or 1.42M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 2.17% or 433,886 shares. 962 were accumulated by Wade G W And Incorporated. Benin Mgmt holds 0.17% or 1,659 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 3,259 shares. Weik Cap owns 1.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,088 shares. Winslow Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.25M shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. St Johns Invest Limited Liability Co reported 1,747 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Co Lc stated it has 1.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Ocean Limited Company reported 141 shares. First Merchants holds 0.88% or 22,790 shares.