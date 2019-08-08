Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Its Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Holding; Viking Global Investors LP Trimmed By $39.94 Million Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Mondelez Int’l Inc (MDLZ) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 6,615 shares as Mondelez Int’l Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 328,648 shares with $16.41M value, down from 335,263 last quarter. Mondelez Int’l Inc now has $80.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 1.98 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 30.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 281,256 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 635,736 shares with $90.88 million value, down from 916,992 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 104,249 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 1.23 million shares to 1.80 million valued at $510.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 103,516 shares and now owns 7.09 million shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 18. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust initiated Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $163 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26.