Lee Danner & Bass Cut International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $1.20 Million; Valuation Rose; As Hff Cl A (HF) Stock Price Were Volatile, Syntal Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $470,000

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 299.89% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 59C; 25/05/2018 – HFF, JLL Marketed Property on Behalf of Seller and Procured Buyer, Savanna; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces $146M Sale of the Rivington in Hoboken, New Jersey; 16/04/2018 – HFF Announces $132.9M Financing for 3-Property Apartment Portfolio in San Mateo, California; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces GBP248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q Rev $131.6M; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces £248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 17/04/2018 – HFF REPORTS $260M CONSTRUCTION FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS $144M FINANCING OF FOUR-BUILDING CAMPUS

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

