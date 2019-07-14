Lee Danner & Bass Decreased National Health Invstrs (NHI) Holding; Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $6 target. The stock of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. See Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) latest ratings:

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased National Health Invstrs (NHI) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 6,000 shares as National Health Invstrs (NHI)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 139,182 shares with $10.93 million value, down from 145,182 last quarter. National Health Invstrs now has $3.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 226,416 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Summit Midstream Partners, LP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 159,372 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 75 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 83 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 18,688 shares. Advsrs Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 33,932 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). New York-based Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). West Family Invs Inc reported 0.82% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Co holds 4,347 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 1,000 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 38,150 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 76,300 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 78,177 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 162,777 shares.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in North America. The company has market cap of $653.29 million. The firm provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in five unconventional resource basins, including the Appalachian Basin, which comprises the Utica and Point Pleasant shale formations in southeastern Ohio, and the Marcellus Shale formation in northern West Virginia; the Williston Basin that consists the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in northwestern North Dakota; the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in north-central Texas; the Piceance Basin that comprises the Mesaverde formation, and the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in western Colorado and eastern Utah; and the DJ Basin, which includes the Niobrara shale formation in northeastern Colorado.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 212,152 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Lc holds 6,811 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 5,930 are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 139,642 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Cambridge Research holds 7,947 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 666,971 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 90,440 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,555 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The stock of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.38 per share. NHI’s profit will be $59.19 million for 14.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.58% EPS growth.