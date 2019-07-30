Lee Danner & Bass Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Trimmed by $883,386; Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $2.82 Million

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,991 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07M, down from 136,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 2.29 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 2.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Fin, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,422 shares. Gibson Capital Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,378 shares. Boltwood stated it has 16,676 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Long Road Counsel Llc has 0.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,004 shares. Phocas accumulated 0.1% or 5,000 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated has invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M&T Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 1.73 million shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Longer has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howe Rusling owns 123,402 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jennison Associate Lc owns 11.88M shares. E&G Ltd Partnership reported 1.42% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares to 4,965 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,513 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Advsr owns 2.76% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 98,936 shares. Stephens Management Limited Liability Company reported 60,336 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund stated it has 5,689 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kistler reported 290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cullinan Assocs Incorporated stated it has 0.48% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 10 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northern Trust holds 0.06% or 3.73M shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,255 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 1,310 shares. Provident owns 1.27M shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,884 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Curbstone Fin Mgmt Corp invested in 10,366 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “StoneCo Ltd. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fastenal Company: Waiting For A Better Entry Level – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Alphabet After Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Chinese Investors Are Playing a Game of Hot Potato – Bloomberg” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Company Earnings: FAST Stock Falls on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.08 million activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999.