Lee Danner & Bass Upped Delta Airlines (DAL) Position by $1.29 Million; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 117,361 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 133,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 3.71 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Eulav Asset Management reported 0.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Daiwa Securities holds 0.01% or 17,786 shares in its portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Inc reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). South State Corporation holds 80,723 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department holds 0.07% or 12,637 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 509 are owned by Lenox Wealth. Capital Mgmt Va reported 161,220 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Argent Co has invested 0.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ok reported 103,771 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap, Illinois-based fund reported 446,498 shares. Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These U.S. airlines have the most mishandled baggage – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AAL Stock Looks Ready To Take Off After Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 30,602 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,915 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors Mngmt holds 0.74% or 118,752 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford Trust owns 231,355 shares. Connecticut-based Webster National Bank N A has invested 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 7,391 are owned by Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo. Spinnaker holds 0.51% or 49,178 shares in its portfolio. Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 831 shares. Cape Ann Bancshares holds 1.76% or 14,249 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cv Starr And Inc Tru holds 80,000 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,072 shares. Starr Com accumulated 30,000 shares or 1.24% of the stock. First Natl Tru Com holds 0.72% or 69,044 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 959,106 shares. Schaller Inv Grp reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Coombe Gary A also sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,412 shares to 93,049 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.