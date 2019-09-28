Lee Danner & Bass Has Boosted Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stake by $472,000; Stock Price Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Valuation Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 2,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,858 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 9,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 69,704 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 60,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 7,719 shares to 46,060 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,980 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Int'l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,838 shares to 22,755 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (Put) (NYSE:ABT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

