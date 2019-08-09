Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stake by $403,200 as Market Valuation Rose; Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $11.08 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 10.93M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 94,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 102,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 7.32 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwestern Energy (SWN) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy: A Rare Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares to 978,000 shares, valued at $16.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 115,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 530,396 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Magnetar Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 18,383 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 0% or 8,356 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc owns 164,655 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.23M shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 430,800 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 150,000 shares. Moreover, Paloma Partners Management has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 137,778 shares. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank Corp has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cibc Asset owns 21,716 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,794 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested 4.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oarsman Capital holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,480 shares. Chatham Capital Grp owns 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,927 shares. Edge Wealth holds 25,669 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.88% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 26,026 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 10,305 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Consulta has 5.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eaton Vance holds 0.9% or 8.11M shares. Global Endowment Lp reported 111,310 shares. Interocean Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 965,813 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 770,774 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares to 329,335 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).