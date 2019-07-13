Lee Danner & Bass Has Raised J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake; Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 10,500 shares to 47,502 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,508 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advisors owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New England Rech stated it has 2,400 shares. Liberty Cap Management Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,997 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 289,191 shares. First Merchants Corp, Indiana-based fund reported 3,920 shares. 270,377 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 81,198 shares. Horizon Svcs Limited Co holds 0.28% or 2,315 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,406 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 20,756 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 4,632 shares. Gladius Capital L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,094 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 9,500 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 146,540 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,935 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock or 18,000 shares. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 8,535 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

