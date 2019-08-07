Lee Danner & Bass Has Increased Stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) as Valuation Rose; Ring Energy (REI) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted Its Position by $329,175 as Stock Price Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 65,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The institutional investor held 207,480 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 141,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 911,947 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 4.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 3,280 shares to 163,253 shares, valued at $28.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 5,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,522 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Savings Bank holds 0.17% or 636,981 shares. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 885,100 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP invested 1.48% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). At Bancshares, Iowa-based fund reported 43,599 shares. Tealwood Asset Management holds 1.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 61,478 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 706,221 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 68,588 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bartlett & reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Focused Wealth, New York-based fund reported 6,309 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 6,400 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 59,333 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Eidelman Virant, Missouri-based fund reported 14,850 shares. 800,000 are held by Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

