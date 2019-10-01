Lee Danner & Bass Continues to Hold Holding in Centurylink (CTL); Radius Health (RDUS) Share Price Rose While Dafna Capital Management Decreased by $480,000 Its Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 90,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 1.08 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 34,737 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 15,000 shares to 59,380 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp owns 1.98 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 214,521 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 69,381 shares. 95,826 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 80,500 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 258 shares. Etrade Mngmt stated it has 18,821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,319 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 3.88M shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 565,145 shares. 10 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. 107,407 are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation. Glenmede Na stated it has 1,118 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 89,157 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 3.50 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,594 shares to 100,743 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,718 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.