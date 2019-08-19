Lee Danner & Bass Increased J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $486,113 as Valuation Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding Held by Syntal Capital Partners Llc

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc holds 128,738 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.38% or 4,873 shares in its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A stated it has 1.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone owns 77,393 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Haverford has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Marathon Mngmt owns 13,260 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Coast Lc holds 0.09% or 3,618 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.13M shares. Cornerstone reported 7,584 shares stake. Birmingham Management Inc Al has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 76,221 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares to 239,709 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,915 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru has invested 2.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blair William Com Il reported 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sfmg Lc invested in 0.15% or 10,084 shares. Selz Ltd invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.93% or 20,671 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,976 shares. Loeb Prtn Corp owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 300 shares. Iowa-based At Bank has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc reported 33,369 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept reported 7,209 shares. 34,163 were reported by Park Avenue Secs Limited Co. Vestor Capital Ltd Llc has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,251 shares. Asset Management One Communication holds 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.68M shares.

