Lee Danner & Bass Has Increased J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $486,113; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Private Ocean Has Decreased Its Position by $1.58 Million as Market Value Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 140,965 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 2.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 25,313 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co reported 30,906 shares. 2,237 were reported by Vista Capital Prtnrs. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 319,857 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiera Corporation has 585,920 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bank invested in 137,800 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 19,691 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 174,300 shares. West Chester Inc holds 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,638 shares. 102,600 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 4.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 14,082 shares to 5,046 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

