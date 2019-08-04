Lee Danner & Bass Cut Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Position By $403,200; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Sentiment Is 0.96

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 52 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 54 reduced and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 53.01 million shares, down from 55.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 8,400 shares as Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 94,061 shares with $4.55 million value, down from 102,461 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co. now has $209.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund for 13.02 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 323,755 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 846,709 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 23,013 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has risen 13.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $267.33 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,267 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ballentine Prns Llc invested in 19,594 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.74% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 2.02M shares or 1.21% of the stock. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,086 shares. Schulhoff And, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,382 shares. Kj Harrison Prns reported 13,093 shares stake. 32,141 are held by Abner Herrman & Brock Llc. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation has 0.34% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Country Tru Bancshares holds 1.36% or 633,551 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 0.04% or 7,024 shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.9% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regions Financial reported 342,794 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd stated it has 111,557 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.