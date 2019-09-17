Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake by $1.04 Million; Nli International Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Raised by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 24,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 96,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 1.03 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 7,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 151,006 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.09 million, down from 158,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 4,874 shares to 21,939 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 8,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.