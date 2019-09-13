Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position By $382,980; NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (NXOPF) Shorts Raised By 54.9%

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXOPF) had an increase of 54.9% in short interest. NXOPF’s SI was 131,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.9% from 84,700 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 3 days are for NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXOPF)’s short sellers to cover NXOPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.20% or $0.0202 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2261. About 35,650 shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. NexOptic Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:NXOPF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,910 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 75,144 shares with $5.90M value, down from 80,054 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $116.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 275,807 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 29.45% above currents $74.47 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria’s Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says ‘We Have To Do Something On Vaping’ – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 3.52 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 397,348 shares stake. Country Club Tru Communications Na owns 4,858 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0.01% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 2,465 shares. 283,602 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Park National Oh holds 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,037 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability has 18,624 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sather Fincl Gp has 0.48% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 31,990 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 7,544 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hap Trading Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 11,595 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 221,975 shares. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 0.08% or 2,636 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 was made by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.15 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) stake by 12,442 shares to 508,366 valued at $108.37 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) stake by 15,445 shares and now owns 141,469 shares. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, invests in the area of optical and lens technologies. The company has market cap of $30.92 million. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Canadian technology development company, Spectrum Optix Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system, a fixed-magnification digital telescope with a narrow field of view.

More news for NexOptic Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:NXOPF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “NexOptic: Making A Spectacle Of Itself – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “NexOptic: Seeing Through The Blurred Hype; 88% Downside – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 21, 2017 is yet another important article.