Lee Danner & Bass Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $379,520; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Increased Position in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,250 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 96,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 735,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.02 million, up from 3.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19.22 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES FOR ITAU-XP DEAL W/RESTRICTIONS; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR VOTES TO APPROVE ITAÚ UNIBANCO PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 26/04/2018 – ITAU BBA REMOVES AZUL, ADDS ESTACIO IN BRAZIL BUY LIST; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares to 620,677 shares, valued at $96.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).