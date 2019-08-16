Lee Danner & Bass Has Raised Its Stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Share Value Rose; Matthew 25 Management Cut Polaris Industries (PII) Holding by $420,000

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 8.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 1.43 million shares traded or 119.11% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management accumulated 63,308 shares. National Pension Service has 1.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bokf Na reported 359,382 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Schroder Group holds 1.14% or 6.96M shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.46% stake. Murphy Mngmt accumulated 99,598 shares. 49,180 were reported by Goelzer Inv Management. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 35,685 shares. 2.84 million were reported by Hl Fincl Service Limited Company. Nadler Fin Grp Inc Inc invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oz Mgmt LP holds 1.07 million shares. 129,514 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,615 shares to 328,648 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,061 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 12.50 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.48% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 13,710 shares. Carroll Financial Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 5,452 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Td Asset has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company has 223,826 shares. Duncker Streett &, Missouri-based fund reported 7,963 shares. City invested in 0% or 55 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 3,328 shares. 57,166 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd. Andra Ap accumulated 0.13% or 50,900 shares.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).