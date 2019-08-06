Lee Danner & Bass Has Boosted Its Delta Airlines (DAL) Stake by $1.29 Million; Mackay Shields Upped Hologic (HOLX) Holding by $4.85 Million; Stock Value Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.82. About 8.22 million shares traded or 55.90% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 86.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 100,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 217,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 116,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 13,456 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. 21,000 shares valued at $1.06M were sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 922,939 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 188,575 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd owns 448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 870,476 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,084 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.02% or 1,258 shares. Staley Advisers accumulated 0.25% or 65,135 shares. Welch Ltd Llc New York reported 185,840 shares. Blackrock invested in 35.23M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Natl State Bank In holds 0.05% or 16,944 shares. Glendon Capital Mgmt LP holds 1.27% or 99,550 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 112,874 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 117,264 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,615 shares to 328,648 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3 shares, and cut its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 47,067 shares to 18,441 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 16,443 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 14,100 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Marshall Wace Llp reported 6,623 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 10,427 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.15% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability reported 36,900 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Glenview Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.65% or 10.76 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 13.26M shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 50,189 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.03% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 71,525 shares. Ftb has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Rodgers Brothers reported 9,100 shares.