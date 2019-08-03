Lee Danner & Bass Increases Position in Celgene Corp. (CELG); Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Eastern Bank Boosted Its Holding by $938,490

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 18,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO Xll; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,523 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 21,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 252,298 shares to 25,605 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,066 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Int’l Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 18.27 million shares. Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 99,246 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 21 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Shoker Inv Counsel reported 13,623 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 10,335 shares. Coldstream holds 2,061 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 13,385 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 200 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A reported 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Spectrum Mngmt Gru Inc reported 845 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.54% or 1.90M shares. Lakeview Prtnrs invested 0.27% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene’s (CELG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “J&J Submits BLA for Subcutaneous Formulation of Darzalex – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,615 shares to 328,648 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corecivic Inc. by 30,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Int Lc, a New York-based fund reported 48,888 shares. Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Incorporated Or reported 44,963 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Boussard Gavaudan Invest Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Lucas Cap Mngmt holds 1.34% or 12,026 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 89,522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Prelude Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.67% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Company owns 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,356 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.51% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Zeke Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,589 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ashfield Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 44,845 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.08% or 243,861 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 58,330 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt invested in 0.52% or 6,695 shares.