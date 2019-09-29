Lee Danner & Bass Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Kempen Capital Management Increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (ARE) Position By $2.03 Million

Kempen Capital Management increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (ARE) stake by 15.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 14,400 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 105,200 shares with $14.84M value, up from 90,800 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com now has $17.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 888,752 shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 93.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc acquired 12,069 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 24,951 shares with $2.33M value, up from 12,882 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $46.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation holds 0% or 1,656 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 212,550 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,138 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Exane Derivatives accumulated 35 shares. Axa reported 96,518 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech owns 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 12,821 shares. Sg Americas invested in 0.02% or 20,139 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc has 747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1,522 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc has 6,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bailard accumulated 3,160 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 7,650 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 67,771 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.61M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate has $16200 highest and $136 lowest target. $148.33’s average target is -3.12% below currents $153.11 stock price. Alexandria Real Estate had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Vereit Inc Com stake by 656,800 shares to 305,192 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 2,815 shares and now owns 6,211 shares. Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:THR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Finance Limited Co has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 30 shares. 105,251 were reported by Luminus Mgmt Limited Com. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisor Partners Limited Com reported 15,180 shares. Security Natl Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,555 shares. South State holds 0.38% or 34,894 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 9,629 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 7,390 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 197 are owned by Lagoda Mngmt L P. 2,264 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.08% or 19,885 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Ltd Company holds 908 shares. Montgomery Invest holds 2.78% or 67,964 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.08% or 5.48M shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 4,910 shares to 75,144 valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) stake by 22,638 shares and now owns 430,683 shares. Corecivic Inc. was reduced too.

