Lee Danner & Bass Has Boosted Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Moller Financial Services Cut Holding by $689,440 as Shares Rose

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 2.08 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.57 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 678,911 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Natixis reported 688,777 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 144,841 shares. American Economic Planning Gp Adv invested in 21,068 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs owns 12.44M shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Inc Or holds 3.09% or 68,780 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny stated it has 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meyer Handelman Comm, New York-based fund reported 165,470 shares. Ironwood Investment Llc reported 4,441 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 11,058 are held by Sather Financial Grp. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, M Kraus & has 3.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 44,459 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 9.91 million shares or 1.52% of the stock. Everence Mgmt holds 65,181 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70M and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,062 shares to 62,581 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware invested in 33,369 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Connable Office holds 21,515 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.16 million shares or 4.64% of all its holdings. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 1,419 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 1.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 368,819 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.45% or 39,411 shares in its portfolio. Boston Rech Management Incorporated holds 1.41% or 30,495 shares. Tokio Marine Asset invested 2.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,820 were reported by Linscomb And Williams Incorporated. 217,485 are held by Bahl & Gaynor. 101,746 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset. Horrell Cap Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 46 shares. Zweig holds 0.77% or 62,500 shares in its portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,719 shares to 166,938 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,709 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).