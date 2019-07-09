Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) Position By $883,386; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 324 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 271 cut down and sold equity positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 96.06 million shares, down from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 25 to 20 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 224 Increased: 234 New Position: 90.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,674 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 131,991 shares with $25.07 million value, down from 136,665 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $925.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 9.72% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 67,887 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 34,361 shares or 9.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 6.32% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The California-based Oakmont Corp has invested 5.65% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.43 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $528.27. About 547,851 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $60.99 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 54.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.22 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. $255,087 worth of stock was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bainco stated it has 4.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Biondo Invest Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 127,053 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 81,644 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 94,963 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dsc Lp has 5,133 shares. New York-based Basswood Management Ltd has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cumberland holds 0.46% or 6,930 shares in its portfolio. 1.94 million were reported by Intl Gru. Guggenheim Limited Company has 1.23M shares. Moreover, Portland Advsr Llc has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,102 shares. The California-based Jacobs And Ca has invested 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Cap Management holds 2,408 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.