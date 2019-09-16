Lee Danner & Bass Increases Holding in Centurylink (CTL); Intrust Bank Na Holding in American Express Co (AXP) Trimmed by $806,634

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 90,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.54M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,964 shares to 50,839 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Group Inc invested 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 20,979 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). St Johns Llc reported 10,918 shares. 37,000 were reported by Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi stated it has 13,411 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.47% or 320,422 shares. Bowen Hanes & Co has invested 2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 401,929 shares. Foster & Motley reported 3,652 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Com owns 59,273 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability has 2,969 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 494,394 were reported by Cap Wealth Planning Lc. Mitchell Capital Management Commerce holds 0.52% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,645 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,046 shares to 155,338 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,403 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).