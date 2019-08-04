Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed Its Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) by $1.20 Million as Stock Price Rose; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Market Valuation Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Cut by $862,326 Its Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.66 million shares traded or 117.05% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 31,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 22.17 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605.22M, down from 22.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 610,365 shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 83,600 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 356,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares to 172,479 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc..

