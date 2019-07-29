Lee Danner & Bass Increases Stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Holder Jensen Investment Management Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 160,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.26 million, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.03. About 1.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 4.44M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why JP Morgan Chase Shares Climbed 4.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons JP Morgan Is a Solid Blue-Chip Play – Investorplace.com” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Lookin’ Good! – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: 6.00% From This Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 5,505 shares to 117,522 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,061 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc..

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Ma has 121,028 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palladium Partners Limited Co reported 337,965 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 5,197 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2.20M shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 16,981 shares. First Personal Financial has invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 783,454 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,875 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Alesco Llc has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.79M shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,657 shares. Illinois-based Nadler Grp Inc has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merian Global (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 143,090 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 525,733 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,277 shares. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 84,229 shares. Bennicas & Associates reported 1.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davenport And Lc invested in 0.06% or 35,235 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 15,494 shares. At Commercial Bank holds 0.07% or 4,163 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 92,465 shares. Aldebaran Fincl has invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Creative Planning holds 98,257 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,566 shares. Capital City Trust Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 21,557 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,516 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri reported 0.94% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Technologies (UTX) PT Raised to $195 at BofA/Merrill Lynch – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 255,663 shares to 753,225 shares, valued at $196.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,369 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).