Lee Danner & Bass Raised Holding in Celgene Corp. (CELG); Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Jana Partners Decreased Its Position by $114.52 Million as Stock Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 1.75M shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 18,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 2.73M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $184.33M for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas accumulated 101 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 15,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.58M shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Yhb Advsrs Inc accumulated 4,800 shares. Stanley owns 28,467 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sasco Capital Ct holds 782,878 shares. Invesco reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 6,032 shares. Blair William And Il reported 22,205 shares. Oz Limited Partnership holds 1.04% or 4.00 million shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Aviance Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Synovus Financial Corp holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135 were reported by Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 26,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bank has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 547,072 shares. Choate Investment Advsr owns 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 20,690 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 407,140 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Telemus Limited has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Calamos Advsr invested in 0.16% or 273,768 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 9,464 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Private Capital Advisors holds 2,140 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,526 shares. M&R Capital invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savant Lc stated it has 2,214 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF) by 1,529 shares to 141,808 shares, valued at $65.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 5,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,522 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).