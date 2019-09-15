Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed By $603,867 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Green Dot (GDOT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Green Dot has $87 highest and $2900 lowest target. $47.83’s average target is 77.08% above currents $27.01 stock price. Green Dot had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, September 5. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3200 target. See Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) latest ratings:

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 319 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 8,245 shares with $15.61M value, down from 8,564 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $909.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com has 2.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 220,331 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Botty Investors Ltd Liability holds 6.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,504 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 1.11% or 469,145 shares. Blackrock accumulated 26.08M shares. 1,800 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Pecaut invested in 107 shares or 0.14% of the stock. City Hldgs invested in 2,171 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Martingale Asset Lp holds 29,692 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Overbrook Management Corp holds 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 140 shares. Armistice Ltd Liability Com reported 4,000 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,894 shares stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability owns 19,765 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 22.54% above currents $1839.34 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $260000 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 12,069 shares to 24,951 valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) stake by 12,442 shares and now owns 508,366 shares. Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 172,552 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 778,341 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 424,059 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 14,200 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stephens Ar invested in 1,774 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 8,600 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 4,878 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated owns 4.49 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company reported 2,000 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 46,142 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 44,445 shares. Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Ltd invested 1.61% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Advsrs Asset holds 0.01% or 6,622 shares in its portfolio.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.