Lee Danner & Bass Maintains Stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM); General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.80 Million as Valuation Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 5.63 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 28.85 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares to 845,000 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 38,507 shares in its portfolio. 79,433 are held by Wade G W. Oarsman has invested 0.82% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fin Mngmt Professionals Incorporated holds 0.03% or 7,325 shares. 159,714 are owned by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Sei Investments Com reported 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 764,500 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 168,059 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Wilshire Securities Mngmt stated it has 181,145 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Kessler Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Fagan Inc has 35,604 shares. Macquarie Group Inc owns 264,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 55,702 are held by Ancora Advsrs Limited Company. Hightower Advsr Limited Company holds 0.14% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc reported 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 121,274 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service accumulated 8,421 shares. Whittier stated it has 580,093 shares. 3.37M are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Jnba Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,795 shares. Pnc Group owns 9.46M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Communication has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.68 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 16.94M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 23,974 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 29,940 shares. The Connecticut-based Asset Mgmt Gru has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 94,794 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth owns 78,692 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 30,602 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $22.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,564 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).