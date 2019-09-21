Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Position by $579,290; Fortress Investment Group Lowered Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 945,685 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (MDLZ) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 10,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 317,718 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, down from 328,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 28.24% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 7,910 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 0.06% or 31,795 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.94% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 3.20 million shares. California-based Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Ca has invested 2.42% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Allstate stated it has 111,282 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 71,143 are held by Lipe And Dalton. 625,778 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co. 5,072 were reported by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co. Nuwave Mngmt accumulated 25,765 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.06% stake. Uss Invest Management stated it has 1.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sun Life has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Montecito National Bank & Trust And reported 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bragg Advsrs Inc has 16,309 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 7,347 shares to 179,065 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $899.36 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.32M for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: This 7.1%-Yielding REIT Is Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend of $0.68 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.