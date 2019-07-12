Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding by $403,200; Eagle Materials (EXP) Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Raised Its Holding by $334,992

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 722,568 shares traded or 40.01% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 102,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 19.51 million shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IGNORED FAULTY INCENTIVE SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares to 158,492 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc..

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.14B for 10.16 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,345 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 5,450 shares stake. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested 1.96% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arga Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45,225 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shoker Counsel Inc reported 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Maine-based Schroder Inv Management Group Inc has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 35,948 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated owns 5.17 million shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 23,966 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Schaller Invest Grp owns 21,253 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rosenbaum Jay D has 0.94% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,305 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Stock Unlikely to Rebound Meaningfully Anytime Soon – Investorplace.com” published on April 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Macquarie Downgrades Wells Fargo, Comerica, Sees Peak Bank Margins Ahead – Benzinga” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Valuation Discounts Regulatory Concerns, RBC Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Catalysts To Propel Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 50,100 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares has 10,670 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ellington Mgmt Limited has 0.18% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 11,900 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 42,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% or 96,289 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 378,383 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 82,131 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,464 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Maverick Capital Ltd owns 1.79 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co holds 9,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Eagle Materials Ends Its Fiscal 2019 on a Sour Note – Motley Fool” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Several Issues Weighed on Eagle Materials’ Results – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Materials Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.