Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.03 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 225,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 876,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 170,781 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, down from 111,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 157,518 were reported by Foster And Motley. Mirador Cap Ptnrs LP holds 13,822 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management holds 2.74% or 3.04M shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Mngmt Communications L L C invested in 1.37M shares or 0.78% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Staley Cap Advisers owns 5.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 670,067 shares. Weitz Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 1.25 million shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Co invested 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 2.88% or 5.50M shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,464 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.08% or 14,557 shares. Amp Ltd has 3.74 million shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull And Monroe Mgmt invested in 17,304 shares or 1.09% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares to 24,723 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Investment Counsel holds 50,000 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt LP invested in 178,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 166,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 2.36 million shares. 50,705 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 53,582 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 28,369 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). New York-based First Manhattan Company has invested 0.07% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 30,553 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 23,808 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.03% or 210,783 shares. Cannell Capital Limited reported 4.33% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 516,945 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 119,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.80M for 14.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.