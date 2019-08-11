Lee Danner & Bass Decreased National Health Invstrs (NHI) Stake; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Trimmed Autohome (ATHM) Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Autohome Inc (ATHM) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 4,323 shares as Autohome Inc (ATHM)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 98,177 shares with $10.32M value, down from 102,500 last quarter. Autohome Inc now has $9.04B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 688,873 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased National Health Invstrs (NHI) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 6,000 shares as National Health Invstrs (NHI)’s stock rose 5.14%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 139,182 shares with $10.93 million value, down from 145,182 last quarter. National Health Invstrs now has $3.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 197,654 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million; 12/03/2018 – China Plans to Form a National Health Commission, Dismantle National Health and Family Planning Commission; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 3.46 million shares to 18.00 million valued at $494.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 181,800 shares and now owns 361,100 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was raised too.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $121.60M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by CLSA on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. CLSA maintained Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

