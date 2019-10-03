Lee Danner & Bass Has Decreased Merck & Company (MRK) Holding by $464,302; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Stake by $353,199 as Share Value Declined

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc. (MRK) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 100,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 106,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 3.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, Effective April 16; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $371.58. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing, Airbus Just Lost a Potential $40 Billion Order – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt Inc has 10,321 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Inv Gru Incorporated has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acg Wealth owns 38,672 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc reported 85,496 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,656 were reported by Moneta Grp Inv Advisors. Bokf Na accumulated 65,331 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 73,600 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Corp reported 255,710 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 33,250 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,359 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 114,276 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Strategic Fincl Ser has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,490 shares to 23,505 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,665 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,171 are held by Cibc Natl Bank Usa. Cibc Markets Corporation owns 723,404 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt reported 208,439 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.21% or 151,149 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Lp holds 0.37% or 26,007 shares in its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel invested in 29,773 shares or 1.27% of the stock. First State Bank Of Omaha accumulated 38,089 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability has 21,032 shares. Contravisory Inv Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 858 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.78% or 3.60M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 638,594 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 3.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 104,224 shares. Clear Street Mkts Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 17,300 shares. Bar Harbor Tru invested in 6,506 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 12.31 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.