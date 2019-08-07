Lee Danner & Bass Upped Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake; Benchmark Electronics Has 1.2 Sentiment

Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 85 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 71 reduced and sold stock positions in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 36.87 million shares, down from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Benchmark Electronics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 44 New Position: 41.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 45.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc acquired 49,268 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 158,492 shares with $17.60 million value, up from 109,224 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $240.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.72% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 18.70 million shares traded or 111.21% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 3 valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 379 shares and now owns 8,564 shares. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,245 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 109,497 shares. First Utd Savings Bank Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 6,880 shares. Natixis holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 362,375 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 8.90M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.61% or 4,712 shares. Compton Cap Ri stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2,103 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 122,000 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd has 1.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,361 shares. Lederer & Counsel Ca holds 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,375 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 18.92 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.89 million for 18.02 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for 177,305 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 413,339 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Engaged Capital Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 343,873 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 598,158 shares.