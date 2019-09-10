Lee Danner & Bass Trimmed Accenture LTD (ACN) Position by $577,280; Bartlett & Co Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $352,800 as Stock Price Declined

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 4,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 112,433 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 116,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 9.55 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 163,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 166,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.83. About 2.57M shares traded or 42.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 28.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 3.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 24,283 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bank And Tru. Creative Planning holds 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 57,191 shares. Oppenheimer And has 65,703 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 199,317 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 637 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 579,463 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division owns 3,342 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 322,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 93,225 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 1,348 shares stake. American Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 42,260 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62M. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 8,363 shares to 177,912 shares, valued at $27.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 34,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).