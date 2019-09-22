Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) as Stock Value Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 10,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 488,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.02 million, down from 498,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 1.77 million shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 13,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 86,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 73,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 8,813 shares to 70,049 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29M for 14.59 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 6,825 shares. Pinnacle invested in 1% or 98,224 shares. 51,142 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Optimum Advisors invested in 145 shares. Cna has 50,000 shares. 247,057 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Healthcor Management Limited Partnership reported 419,330 shares. First Trust Advisors LP owns 0.05% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 188,211 shares. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Maine-based Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has invested 0.19% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Covington Cap reported 0% stake. Harvest Mngmt reported 2,150 shares stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.85% or 14,672 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.54 million shares. Farmers Bancshares owns 2,572 shares. State Street Corporation holds 386.28M shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. American Rech Mgmt reported 25,484 shares stake. Argi Inv Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 30,116 shares. Homrich Berg stated it has 95,861 shares. 8,322 were accumulated by Df Dent Inc. First Trust Advisors LP owns 1.46 million shares. Meritage Mngmt accumulated 24,018 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 207,077 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lafayette Investments has 0.68% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,653 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 62,755 shares. Westpac invested in 0% or 1.28M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,155 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co reported 0.98% stake.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,390 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.