Lee Danner & Bass Cut Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $883,386 as Share Value Rose; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,991 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07M, down from 136,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,676 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 15,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $325.25. About 654,433 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Wrong Place, Wrong Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull boosts Apple on Services acceleration – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple TV Plus targets $9.99 price, November launch – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 29.14 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

