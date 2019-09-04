Lee Danner & Bass Upped J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $486,113; As Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shares Declined, Eagle Capital Management Upped Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.59 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 161,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 4.59 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.18 million, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 362,972 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares to 239,709 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,517 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 268,621 shares to 8.92 million shares, valued at $459.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,060 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

