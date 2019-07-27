Lee Danner & Bass Has Trimmed Stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by $1.20 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised by $5.74 Million Its Stake

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 57.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 34,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, up from 60,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Opposing Views on Facebook Controversy (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Bespoke Analysis Report 2018 – Improve Ad Spend, Make Better Targeted Social Content – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – @jimcramer has a suggestion for Facebook: The company should hire a special counsel to investigate its data leak scandal to show it has nothing to hide. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: WILL ‘LIKELY’ CHANGE DATA METHODOLOGY OVER TIME; 26/03/2018 – Letter to Facebook Signed by Attorneys General From 37 States and Territories; 11/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 72,230 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 3.25% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth holds 17,178 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,978 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management has 31,931 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 226,061 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech reported 230,417 shares. The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Llc owns 2,452 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 4.72M are owned by Eagle Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Ww Mkts has 1.23M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Com holds 2.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 31,062 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Trust reported 0.95% stake. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,635 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 12,057 shares to 287,889 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 471,459 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).