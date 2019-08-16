Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake in Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) by $791,046

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 6,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 185,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, down from 192,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 251,013 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 379 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,564 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 8,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.4% or 7,558 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,394 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 45,916 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 29,126 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fdx Advsr has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,867 shares. 1.32 million are owned by Sands Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Freestone Ltd Llc has 10,709 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. 97,646 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Americas. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 631,102 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 1.2% or 1,100 shares. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Modera Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Gru reported 7,004 shares. Northeast Inv Management invested 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Whatâ€™s Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares to 158,492 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,479 shares, and has risen its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former GCU parent company poised to pay $362.5M for education services firm – Phoenix Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does It Make Sense To Buy Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Serious Concerns About Grand Canyon Education’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 3,453 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Com has 16,764 shares. Tompkins Corporation invested in 0% or 94 shares. State Street holds 616,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd owns 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 65 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc reported 15,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0.01% or 131 shares. Research accumulated 0.02% or 591,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 140,133 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,413 shares. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 759,204 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 74,712 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. First Mercantile Tru Commerce owns 2,052 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company owns 2,429 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 52,335 shares to 339,206 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 259,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).