Lee Danner & Bass Has Increased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $1.12 Million; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 45.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 85,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 102,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.29 million, down from 187,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 93.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 12,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 24,951 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 12,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5,594 shares to 100,743 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,338 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs reported 16,848 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc accumulated 2.36M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 35,748 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Marietta Inv Prns Llc invested in 0.08% or 2,457 shares. 5,526 are held by First Foundation Advsr. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 909 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 22,556 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation accumulated 0.68% or 33,669 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Lc stated it has 24,063 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. First City Capital Mgmt invested in 2,333 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Com owns 32,969 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management reported 0.36% stake. Freestone Capital Limited Com has 3,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Central Bancorp And Com has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Capital Inc accumulated 0.65% or 8,072 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.68% or 29,954 shares. First Washington reported 19,428 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,270 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity invested 4.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burns J W And Inc New York stated it has 104,634 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.57% or 54,764 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 4.89 million shares. Coastline Tru holds 1.28% or 44,554 shares in its portfolio. Community And Investment holds 3.43% or 140,621 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc has 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Voya Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 41,183 shares for 6.82% of their portfolio. Levin Strategies LP has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).