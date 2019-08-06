Lee Danner & Bass Upped Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) as Stock Value Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose While First Western Capital Management Company Has Trimmed Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44M shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invstrs (NYSE:NHI) by 6,000 shares to 139,182 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,253 shares, and cut its stake in Fairfax Financial Hld (FRFHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Network reported 0.29% stake. Horizon Investment holds 11,650 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 0.44% or 28,832 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associates has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Associates Lc reported 276,514 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested in 29,808 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White stated it has 55,382 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability has 23,988 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank reported 0.74% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 92,254 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 3,059 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 51,651 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 12.08 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc reported 200,717 shares. Moreover, J Goldman & Lp has 5.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 864,455 shares.

