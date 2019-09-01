Lee Danner & Bass Decreased Its Bp Plc (BP) Position as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 25,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 48,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 73,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.84B market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – Global Bioethanol Market Research Report 2018 – Leading Players are BP, Dow-DuPont, Royal Dutch Shell & Poet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT VARIOUS OPTIONS IN THE PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Agreement With Azerbaijan State Oil Company; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – SERICA IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BP AND IOC TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged, CPC Blend bid higher

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares to 24,723 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,088 shares, and has risen its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.