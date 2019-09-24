Lee Danner & Bass Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $382,980 as Market Value Declined; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Price Rose While Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Its Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 75,144 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 80,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 7.08M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 37,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 100,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.61. About 1.10M shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 05/04/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM “BILL” WAGNER TO AKAMAI BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 3; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE ALL OUTSTANDING

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 9,440 shares to 69,704 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,255 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bernzott Advsrs owns 89,762 shares. Cadence State Bank Na stated it has 0.51% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Williams Jones Ltd Liability owns 8,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 2.84M shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 243,994 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Co has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,648 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3.83 million shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates holds 0.04% or 3,558 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Nine Masts Capital Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 12,897 shares. Patten Gp Inc reported 0.13% stake. 3,083 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Howard Capital Management reported 28,050 shares stake. Hills Bank Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn) by 15.49 million shares to 26.50 million shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 57,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt stated it has 49,134 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 8,743 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 136,977 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 35,240 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.63% or 931,265 shares. Metropolitan Life Co invested in 31,521 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Eagle Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). The New Jersey-based Systematic LP has invested 0.13% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd has 9,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.14% or 203,975 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 532,384 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 2.59 million shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 8.43 million shares.

