Lee Danner & Bass Increases Holding in Delta Airlines (DAL); Advisory Research Has Cut Its Paylocity Holdings (PCTY) Stake by $361,696; Stock Value Rose

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corporation (PCTY) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 35,749 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 39,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 160,473 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 1.31M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (NYSE:STL) by 321,840 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Bancorp Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 89,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Incorporate (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Lc has 348,326 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Renaissance Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 6,490 shares. Sun Life Inc has 6,267 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh has 3.43% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 55,533 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability owns 1,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 152,484 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,151 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Franklin Inc reported 454,468 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,686 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Axa accumulated 5,500 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,719 shares to 166,938 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,449 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Inv Company Limited Liability Company owns 1.47 million shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.05% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7,165 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 800,000 shares. Scotia Cap holds 12,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 37,100 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 27,575 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jnba reported 853 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.41% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stanley owns 5,172 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management, a New York-based fund reported 2.09M shares. New Vernon Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 8,028 shares. Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca invested in 1.62% or 33,685 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 460,076 shares. Leuthold Llc owns 80,129 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.