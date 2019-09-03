Lee Danner & Bass Boosted Delta Airlines (DAL) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -14.31% below currents $244.13 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of PAYC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. See Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) latest ratings:

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lee Danner & Bass Inc acquired 25,335 shares as Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 172,479 shares with $8.91M value, up from 147,144 last quarter. Delta Airlines Inc. now has $36.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 3.38 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) stake by 8,535 shares to 13,527 valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,674 shares and now owns 131,991 shares. Corecivic Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Victory Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 241,366 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 411 shares. Dana Invest invested in 588,021 shares. 16,220 were reported by Profund Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 114,096 shares. Moreover, New Vernon Mngmt Limited Com has 1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,028 shares. Aviance Mgmt Ltd Co owns 10,643 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory Lc stated it has 10 shares. Alleghany Corp De has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paloma Prtn Commerce has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 221,750 shares. Srb accumulated 0.07% or 14,126 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 46.51M shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 26,531 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $324,598 activity. 5.37 million shares valued at $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 23.08% above currents $57.28 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $244.13. About 492,788 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.44 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 91.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.