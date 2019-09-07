Ledyard National Bank Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $739,926 as Share Value Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Godsey & Gibb Associates Trimmed Stake by $799,052

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 121,321 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 131,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Matarin Cap Management Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 62,779 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,845 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,762 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Culbertson A N has 0.6% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,176 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 20,270 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.07% or 3,503 shares in its portfolio. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 1.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hollencrest Mngmt owns 9,672 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 241,635 shares. Mairs Power stated it has 9,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 16,456 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,776 shares in its portfolio.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,934 shares to 121,964 shares, valued at $14.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 39,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,930 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96,564 shares to 96,784 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1 Yr Etf by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

